Editor:

I am a regular reader of the editorial page. Just the language used today throwing insults and spewing hate because we don't agree on politics, religion, or any other hot button social issue is totally out of control.

It has divided families. Friends can't be friends anymore. It's okay to be different. You don't have to agree with me. You don't have to vote like me. You don't have to believe in my faith. Life is about choices.

I happen to proclaim the Bible as the truth. I am also a Republican. At the same time there is probably just a tad bit of liberalism in my heart on certain issues too.

I would just say to you... your way or your choice is not the right way or wise choice for me. Can't we still be friends? You should be able to say the same to me.

We make it so complicated but yet the solution is so simple. Just live by the "Golden Rule" and see if that makes a difference on how we treat and speak to one another.

Ken DeVries

Punta Gorda

