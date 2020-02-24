Editor:
I am a regular reader of the editorial page. Just the language used today throwing insults and spewing hate because we don't agree on politics, religion, or any other hot button social issue is totally out of control.
It has divided families. Friends can't be friends anymore. It's okay to be different. You don't have to agree with me. You don't have to vote like me. You don't have to believe in my faith. Life is about choices.
I happen to proclaim the Bible as the truth. I am also a Republican. At the same time there is probably just a tad bit of liberalism in my heart on certain issues too.
I would just say to you... your way or your choice is not the right way or wise choice for me. Can't we still be friends? You should be able to say the same to me.
We make it so complicated but yet the solution is so simple. Just live by the "Golden Rule" and see if that makes a difference on how we treat and speak to one another.
Ken DeVries
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.