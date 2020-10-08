Editor:

On Sunday, Sept. 27, I did not get my newspaper. Nothing unusual as this happens every couple months.

The delivery person for Spring Lake BLVD is not very reliable. I called the Sun paper and their response was because of the COVID-19 they will not deliver a new replacement paper to my home. All they will do is credit my account.

I asked why delivering a replacement paper at mid morning was more dangerous then delivering it at 6 a.m. She had no answer. Is this why newspapers are losing readership? No customer service!

Paul Hoffman

Punta Gorda

