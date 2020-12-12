Editor:
Many think that fraudulent votes were cast only for President-elect Biden; none for soon-to- be ex-President Trump.
Recounts deliver unanticipated results. One Michigan county recount had Biden gaining 17 votes; Trump losing five.
"You Don't Always Get What You Want " (The Rolling Stones).
A basic principle of propaganda: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. They don't realized they have been propagandized.
Sir, did you get tired of winning?
Every time Rudy the rug rat opens his mouth, he drives another nail into Trump's coffin.
What is Trump's endgame? He would prefer to be the victim rather than the loser that he is. He wants to get his hands on the $200,000,000-plus he is raising.
Trump joins the ranks of the other 23 one-term presidents, an ignoble band of mediocre incompetents.
No Mount Rushmore for him.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs while 2,000 Americans a day die from the coronavirus. He couldn't care less.
Imagine an administration leaving office, not with honor, but with pardons.
Joe and Jane America do you think Trump cares about you. He doesn't. He despises you.
Don't you get it yet?
John J Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.