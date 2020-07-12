Editor:

Can we all now agree that the Trump experiment has been a failure? The man has embraced our adversaries and turned his back on our allies. He insults our military leaders and slanders career diplomats. He praises the likes of Putin, Xi and Jong-Un. He stokes the embers of racism instead of building a bridge of unification.

He continues to build his wall of division. He is more concerned about filling his rallies rather than emptying our hospital beds. Now the most disturbing thing of all he has ignored the safety of our brave troops. This from a draft dodger who couldn't serve his country because of bone spurs really! When is enough, enough. People put down the Kool-aid and choose another beverage. See this man for what he is. And please wear a mask. What have you got to lose?

Stephen Barrows

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments