Editor:
Leonard Pitts: I read your letter on July 2nd in the Charlotte Sun.
What is your purpose in writing such a piece? You are in a unique position to reach people. Are you searching for solutions, or pouring gasoline on the fire? I believe the latter.
George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel's back; a back that has needed breaking for many, many years! Yet never resolved. Politicians have been in office 40-35-20 years without solving this issue!?
What is the core of this problem? Is it jobs, education, racism, living conditions, fading of religion, unions? Is welfare, food stamps numbing the situation? Is the crumbling of the nuclear family the problem? I believe all of the above. What do you believe?
No one has control over which race they are born into. No one can change history, only learn from it!
When we all can say the grass is green, the sky is blue, you're Black, I'm White, those are facts. Now let's discuss the issues, without racism!
Let's sit down as neighbors, friends, educators, professionals, government officials, and bring resolution to these eminent problem, and equity to all!
Please help bring resolution.
My heart aches.
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
