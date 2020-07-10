Editor:

Sure we have aircraft carriers off the Chinese Coast, but we have a new Cold War with an old foe — Russia! We know from secret reports that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency put a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan!

We know or are told that both Trump and Pence were aware of this! Trump has denied that he was made aware of this bounty program between the Russian’s and the Taliban! Of course, it seems Bolton was aware of such reports, while a counselor to the President!

While noting the above, the mujahideen of Osama bin Laden briefly fought the Soviet Army in the 1980s producing the death of an Afghanistan leader backed by the then Soviets! That did not last long as they too turned on the U.S.! Strange that Trump and Pence do not remember briefings now!

Bill Weightman

North Port

