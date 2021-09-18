"After 548 days with restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Denmark's high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions."
"The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering night clubs. More than 80% of people above the age of 12 have had the two shots." This is the way a civilized modern country does it.
My health and environment are both under attack by people who seem to care about only themselves. Has America become that selfish and self centered ? Do we no longer care about our fellow man unless he is a member of our particular lodge?
Talk about sad.
"My right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins." You should not be able to infect my personal space just because you want to.
I would like every anti-masker to go and volunteer at their local hospital they need the help and you don't care so go help out see for yourself what my friends and relatives say is happening in Florida today. I have been to Fawcett as of last week the entire third floor and part of the fourth appear to be COVID rooms.
Remember Janis Joplin? Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose. Guess dead people are really free.
