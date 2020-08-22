Editor:

Prior to the 2016 election season, candidate treated each other with respect and dignity. They spoke of their prior accomplishments, stated their platform and what they hoped to accomplish in the future.

Nowadays, they sink to name calling and half-truths. Running for office and being successful depends on who has the bigger contributors to their campaign. Those TV ads are very expensive.

Oh how I wish we could return to the "good ol' days."

Joe Slama

Englewood

