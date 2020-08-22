Editor:
Prior to the 2016 election season, candidate treated each other with respect and dignity. They spoke of their prior accomplishments, stated their platform and what they hoped to accomplish in the future.
Nowadays, they sink to name calling and half-truths. Running for office and being successful depends on who has the bigger contributors to their campaign. Those TV ads are very expensive.
Oh how I wish we could return to the "good ol' days."
Joe Slama
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.