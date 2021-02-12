Editor:
Both Florida senators, Rubio and Scott, opposed the nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation. A graduate of Harvard and Oxford, Buttigieg served for eight years as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserve. After working on behalf of other candidates, he was elected mayor of South Bend, Indiana. We all got to know “Mayor Pete” as he is affectionately called, from his intelligent performance in the presidential debates.
It’s difficult to review Mayor Pete’s background and find what, in our senator’s eyes, disqualified him to serve on President Biden’s cabinet. Neither senator has explained their vote to the public.
A cynical person might speculate that our senators were influenced by something other than Mayor Pete’s job qualifications. In June of 2018, Buttigieg married Chasten Glezman, who happens to be a man, making Mayor Pete the first openly gay person to serve in the Cabinet. Buttigieg and his husband were seen as a happy couple enjoying the festivities at President Biden’s inauguration. Chasten held the Bible during Buttiegieg’s swearing in as Secretary of Transportation.
Surely, our Florida senators did not look past Buttigieg’s intelligence and experience as they cast their “no” vote in hopes of gaining favor with the MAGA crowd.
Our senators surely have more integrity than that.
Cat Baxter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.