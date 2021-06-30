Why did Steube snub Capitol police?

Editor:

Congressman Greg Steube, who represents the Punta Gorda area in the U.S. Congress, was one of 21 House Republicans who opposed a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol Building during Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C. The legislation passed by an overwhelming majority of 406 votes.

While the reasons for our congressman’s vote are unclear, others who opposed the bill such as Marjorie Greene of Georgia, said they voted the way they did because of the word “insurrection” in the bill’s language. Defined as a “violent uprising against an authority or government,” it seems “insurrection” aptly describes exactly what happened on Jan. 6.

Whether that is the reason for Steube’s vote or not, the question those of us who are his constituents must ask, is why would the person elected to represent us fail to support acknowledging the heroic police who not only saved many lives that day, but perhaps even our democracy?

Congressman Steube, we await your answer.

Steve Johnson

Punta Gorda

