My heart goes out to the two boys who just lost their mother/father.

My question is this? Why didn't someone pack up their clothes/favorite toys to take along when they were taken to their grandparents' home? The boys came with only a backpack? What is wrong with people?

Someone comes along and leaves all their belongings behind. Were they thinking of the boys, and better yet, the new family?

This is just sad not to mention (wrong).

Mary Carmean

Port Charlotte


