Editor:
Today's "opinion letters." Is it just "me," or does anyone question why for 20-plus years that Democrats ran this country, there was no statue or monument defacing or destruction? All this politically correct "stuff" maple syrup, black this and black that didn't matter to Carter, Clinton and Obama.
What exactly did they do to correct these so-called "problems"? Nothing! All this racial animus is blamed on Trump and it has been going on since I can remember: 1960's & continually on till now! It's Trump's fault? Really? Today's "leadership" in the Democrat party is racist, divisive, and unAmerican! Paid career criminals, backed by George Soros and un-named "others" are tearing this country apart!
Trump has done more for minorities than any other president, gives his pay to charity, has been the target of countless assaults by the other side (all failed attempts). Yet, he tries harder than any other person to make this country great again and "keep it that way"!
I wonder what his administration could achieve if they left him alone to do his job? I wonder what the Democrats could achieve if they stopped this "hate Trump" campaign? All because Trump "trounced" Hillary and they just can't stand it! Remember politician, you work for the people that elected you, forget personal gain and power and money. Do your elected job!
November, America can right this problem. Trump 2020.
Remember...we have children and they need a future also! Leave racism out of this and go forward, for every American!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.