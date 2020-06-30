Editor:

Kudos to all involved in planning of Saturday's support rally for our Law Enforcement Officers. Several hundred "Patriots" attended and walked the bridges (about a 1 1/2 miles) in 90+ degree heat. My wife and I were proud to be a part of the march. Local and County Police Officers were there (not part of the march itself) for our protection and those officers were most grateful for what we were doing.

One thing that we saw that was sad... NOT ONE ELECTED OFFICIAL OR SENIOR POLICE OFFICIAL was part of the march or even present. I suppose they were hiding under their respective desks, afraid that there might be some controversy that might upset "other groups" who want to de-fund law enforcement. Sad.

Dave Crichton

Punta Gorda

