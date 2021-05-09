Editor:

The utter stupidity of hate drags down the quality of life in our great country. It takes some kind of ignorance to hate because of race, religion or politics. The haters have no sense of honesty or reality. Simple logic would tell them no one has the choice of their birth. They are indoctrinated with their religion and politics while in the cradle. They have done nothing to be hated for. It is the same as hating an object just because it is in sight. Grow up!!

Hank Pruitt

Port Charlotte 

