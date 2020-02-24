Editor:

Why do I . . .

Recycle when Trump doesn't believe in climate change.

Worry about the national debt when Trump doesn't.

Worry about clean and and water.

Worry about future generations when Trump doesn't.

Worry about decent wages and health care.

Pay my fair share of taxes even when they are paying for Trump's golf games.

Tell the truth.

Know the Constitution and its laws.

Admit when I am wrong and apologize when I should.

Don't try to shame people for who they are, black, brown, disabled . . . in other words people who usually aren't rich.

Worry about the safety of our troops who Trump puts in harm's way and then says they have headaches, not brain injuries.

Why do I . .

Worry that when the chips are down, I will have to protect myself because Trump will be doing the same thing — protecting himself.

We all need to do the right thing. Hopefully you all know what that is.

Paula Semack

Port Charlotte

