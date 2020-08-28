Editor:
And today I have reached the end of my rope. It has been a long time coming. I have held my tongue while I watched people endanger themselves by not wearing a mask, getting into risky situations, ignoring scientists...some of it by simply not caring about other people, some by simple ignorance.
Today someone who I love has been diagnosed with COVID-19. To say this is a worrisome situation is an understatement.
When I called a family member to tell her the news she was out with friends at a restaurant. I lost my cool... At our age she is out at a restaurant? She hung up on me.
You see, I never said a word when she posted about the dollar store down the road from her that had closed due to an outbreak, when they reopened she went there to shop, only to find that no one in the store, including the store employees, were wearing masks. She shopped anyway... then told the clerk she wouldn't be back!
I never said a word when she went shopping. Found a dress for her daughter's birthday in October. Maybe the daughter will wear it at her funeral.
Yes, maybe I overreacted ... but maybe if we would all have simply stayed home at the beginning of this it would be over by now. When will we learn?
And now she has left me an angry voice message... "only1% of their population infected." Seems to have forgotten the COVID-19 outbreak just blocks from her home.
Nancy McCune
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.