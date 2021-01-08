Editor:
I do not get it. I do not know how liars, thieves, drug dealers and squatters have more rights than people who pay money for a house, maintain the house and improve it.
I am fed up with what I understand to be squatters' rights. Someone that can break into a vacant house, live there for nothing, do drugs all night long. The trash has been out front for almost two weeks. There have been rats and a lot of flies around.
The newspaper came out to do an article and was told not to publish it because they were close to an arrest. This is two months ago and no end in sight. I talked to a sergeant today and he said they talk every day to this person waiting for her to find another house they can break into and steal.
Where are my rights to live without fear and this slum kind of people living behind us? I really do not know where to go from here. My blood pressure is up according to my doctor yesterday
Why must we wait patiently until they decide to leave on thier own. Why do police say their hands are tied?
Our neighborhood needs help to rid these people but have found no such of squatters' rights. It is scary that your home could be at risk while you are on vacation.
John Connell
North Port
