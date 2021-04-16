Editor:
Several months ago, I submitted a letter to the editor regarding areas of life I don’t quite understand. Although some were tongue-in-cheek, with a twist of sarcasm, I desired to add a bit of levity during the coronavirus.
A gentleman from Mississippi, which ranks 50th in education, took exception to my humor and referred to me as asinine. He also accused me of using a thesaurus to plagiarize words synonymous with my own. This was completely erroneous.
Although I may have placed him in a quandary, I would like to add a few more, and hopefully continue to baffle him. How can we be the champions around the world for human ights, yet continue to treat our own people with disdain, because of the color of their skin? (George Floyd) Why do we treat illegal immigrants with such lack of respect?
News flash: If you are not a native, you are illegal.
I don’t understand neighbors who denude their oak trees. They refer to them as dirty for what nature commands. Humans win the prize for being dirty. Which species actually destroys the air, water, and soil? Not the oak trees. Perhaps people just want heir trees to look like a scene from: The Adams Family show.
Finally: Why must we clear every lot, displace God’s creatures, to build another: gas station, car wash, self-storage unit, strip mall, mini-mart, or convenience store, which isn’t convenient for birds, turtles, and other wildlife?
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
