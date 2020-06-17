Editor:
Have we forgotten that we live in America? We are Americans — all of us! Why have applications for work, college, etc. that require us to fill out our race? Why do we report the race of the burglar, the looter, the murderer, and the cop who arrested him? We are Americans — all of us!
Why do our pastors and priests include race in their sermons? Why do charities specifically designate the race of the people they are trying to help — why not poor Americans? Do we want people of certain races to feel superior or inferior because of their race? Our press, our politicians, and our clergy are constantly encouraging all of us to be extremely aware of race. Why not treat all Americans equally?
Admittedly, some people have suffered because they happened to be one one race or another, but none of us should want to emphasize the race of any American. We Americans have people of all races serving in the highest offices in our land, and have leaders in science, finance, and all other occupations. Some have worked harder for the fame, but we are all Americans!
If our leaders and the folks who report the news stopped this horrible emphasis on race, I believe all of us would soon think of those of all races as equal Americans — bad Americans and good Americans instead of black, white, or Hispanic.
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
