Editor:
It is appalling to see what is going on in our great country right now. The recent death in Minneapolis because of a bad cop makes my heart ache. This person will pay for his actions, and rightfully so.
The response to destroy property is just as concerning. Peaceful protests? Defund the police? I don't see any good in burning and looting businesses. I certainly do not see defunding police departments, including destroying precincts and taking over city blocks as peaceful gestures.
The divide in this country is wide, and centered around disrespect for all. To hear people say that protests are not about "the flag." I ask one question: Why protest during the National Anthem? Two minutes to galvanize the country yet it widens the gap. When a Saint stands for his rights only to cave under pressure from others, as the NFL (No Football League) has now done a role reversal.
I ask all to take a knee with me at the altar.
Curt Lindner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.