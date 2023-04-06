Few would think that giving a small donation to a billionaire is a smart move. Billionaires like Bill Gates and Elon Musk don’t ask for donations to help with their corporate legal issues they already have the funds.
Trump was twice impeached and now recently indicted but as a purported billionaire wants his gullible supporters to pay for his defense. DeSantis after diminishing women’s rights including Disney’s mini-mouse and our daughter's educational rights unconstitutionally threatens to block extradition of Trump from Florida. The Constitution requires states to honor another state’s court ordered extradition request.
DeSantis (a.k.a. Trump light) will soon be upstaged by the stronger Trump when Trump walks with bravado into a New York court room and enters his plea. Republicans without a court guilty verdict often chanted lock her up to Hillary Clinton doing violence to the concept of innocent until proven guilty.
It is comforting that vast numbers of patriotic Independents and Democrats are waiting to see if a jury of Trump’s peers find him guilty before chanting lock Trump up.
The gullible often take as true the words spoken by cable Fox News anchors and guests. A court case against Fox for reinforcing the unfounded allegation that Biden’s Electoral College landslide was stolen has revealed that Fox News knew Biden won fair and square. Yes, Fox News withheld the truth from its viewers. Sadly the gullible (DeSantis has swampland to sell you) still support Fox News.
