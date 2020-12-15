Editor:
Why do you hate Trump? Because he cheated on his wife! He's a pompous liar! He's a misogynist! He is corrupt! His wife is a . . .
Well, the media has proved again the power of repetition and the easy manipulation of the "bobbleheads" who have no follow-up after their initial statement which, unfortunately carried over to their vote. The vote, by the way, was against Trump, not for.... um? Oh, right! Biden, the self-acknowledged recipient of QPQ who promises, more taxes, destruction of thousands of jobs, gun "control," Socialism, Antifa and BLM! Well done ..... um? .... America!
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
