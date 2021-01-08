Editor:

The 2020 election is now history even though the debate over its integrity will continue for years to come. So, let's move to another subject. It is generally agreed that public opinion of main street media and journalism in general is at or near a all time low in the history of our country. Instead of taking a post off the net and trying to wrap a story around it do we have any journalist with the intestinal fortitude willing to dig in and put forth the effort to do a real public service?

If so, let them step forward and answer the following questions: Who organized BLM (Black Lives Matter) and Antifa (anti-fascists), Who are the current officers of each? What is the source of their revenue and how is it spent? What is their stated objective to give cause for their being? Is either group connected to George Soros in any way - financially or otherwise? What is the annual salary of those operating the two organizations?

The journalists could then issue their findings to the public in an unbiased manner and hopefully main street media would also disseminate the report in the same manner. This effort might well be recognized as another Bernstein and Woodward (Watergate) type effort and could well be the beginning of a process to help restore confidence by the general public in both the media and journalism.

Or, is investigative journalism dead and a thing of the past in America?

Joe Gregory

Port Charlotte


