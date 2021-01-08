Editor:
The 2020 election is now history even though the debate over its integrity will continue for years to come. So, let's move to another subject. It is generally agreed that public opinion of main street media and journalism in general is at or near a all time low in the history of our country. Instead of taking a post off the net and trying to wrap a story around it do we have any journalist with the intestinal fortitude willing to dig in and put forth the effort to do a real public service?
If so, let them step forward and answer the following questions: Who organized BLM (Black Lives Matter) and Antifa (anti-fascists), Who are the current officers of each? What is the source of their revenue and how is it spent? What is their stated objective to give cause for their being? Is either group connected to George Soros in any way - financially or otherwise? What is the annual salary of those operating the two organizations?
The journalists could then issue their findings to the public in an unbiased manner and hopefully main street media would also disseminate the report in the same manner. This effort might well be recognized as another Bernstein and Woodward (Watergate) type effort and could well be the beginning of a process to help restore confidence by the general public in both the media and journalism.
Or, is investigative journalism dead and a thing of the past in America?
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.