Editor:
As Jimmy Buffett said, “It’s the mentality of the crowd.” The mentality of Trump supporters is, they don’t care…
They don’t care if he bullies and denigrates people. Because they love the malicious buffoonery at his rallies, their applause and laughter make them no better.
They don’t care that he bullied a 16-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg or that he disrespects military heroes, like Republican Sen. John McCain, Col.l Vindman, and blue star mothers, or a deceased, longest serving Congressman from Michigan, John Dingell, or our great Congressman Elijah Cummings.
They don’t care that he abuses, degrades and mimics women.
They don’t care that Trump is using our military for his own personal use, while trying to privatize veterans healthcare and decimate the VA Department, and that he prefers dictators over democratic statesmen.
They don’t care that the wealthiest 1% of Americans get the biggest tax cuts, while working families carry the burden.
They don’t care if foreign countries interfere in U.S. elections.
They don’t care that he is taking away working class rights, healthcare protections, and benefits to children, and that his administration locks children in cages.
They don’t care, but they should, because their children, grandchildren, the future generation is watching and learning from their example, that bullying, berating and mocking your fellow man is OK.
What happened to common decency? Respect for each other? Compassion? We are better than this, or used to be. Be better, do better and you will start to feel good about yourselves again.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
