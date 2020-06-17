Editor:

Why is it that no governor, mayor, law enforcement agency, Department of Justice or the FBI has invoked the Smith Act? Nor has any politician even mentioned the act?

Smith Act, 76th United States Congress, 3rd session, ch. 439, 54 Stat. 670, 18 U.S.C. § 2385 is a United States federal statute that was enacted on June 28, 1940.

Title I. Subversive activities.

The Smith Act set federal criminal penalties that included fines or imprisonment for as long as 20 years and denied all employment by the federal government for five years following a conviction for anyone who:

...with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or...organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof.

Salvatore Castronovo

Punta Gorda

