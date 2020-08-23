Editor:
I don't know whether to be relieved that there is medication for COVID-19 or totally disgusted that doctors are told they will lose their license if they prescribe it. I've seen enough of very lucky survival testimonials to convince a good part of the world that there is a cure to fight and extinguish man-made Covid. The medication I'm talking about is certainly not those multiple vaccines that they are planning to inject us with.
The medication that works for many is good old Hydroxychloroqiune along with Erythromycin Z-pack. Just like our President and Doctor Oz recommended. The problem is, you'll have to find a doctor brave enough to participate. Is it safe to trust the FDA, CDC, Fauci and his gang all pushing for multiple vaccines? Even Levaquin, lung medication, was removed since 2017. I wonder why?
Since 1986 vaccinations include unnecessary traces of aluminum, formaldehyde, Mercury, nickel now even COVID. Why COVID? Because it was probably in your last flu shot.
Billions have been spent on tests. Question: If 1,000 people test positive, then why not give 1,000 people medication? The CDC states there is no medication for COVID-19 but there is and it's been working. Who's ready for the chip? Think about it. Let's all try to make the right decisions, for as long as possible. Good luck and God bless.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.