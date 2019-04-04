Editor:

I do not understand how Florida can spend money to advertise Smoke Free Florida and then the governor, who I voted for, can sign a bill to allow pot smoking.

All the lawyers are suing the tobacco companies for the damage tobacco does, so are they just waiting for all the damage to lungs and brains that pot will do? Only time will tell.

Jane Lasiewicki

Rotonda West

