Editor:
I do not understand how Florida can spend money to advertise Smoke Free Florida and then the governor, who I voted for, can sign a bill to allow pot smoking.
All the lawyers are suing the tobacco companies for the damage tobacco does, so are they just waiting for all the damage to lungs and brains that pot will do? Only time will tell.
Jane Lasiewicki
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.