Editor:

Regarding Daylight Savings Time, I wonder how kids feel about it. It seems that buses are taking them to school about 6:30 a.m., while the sun doesn't rise now until about 7:30 a.m. It rises even later in the winter.

With the number of hit-and-run accidents which have been in the Sun, do we really want the kids walking on the roads to bus stops or schools when it is that dark?

I am glad to see the air show returning. I have enjoyed it in the past; however, since I do not come to Florida until November, I must miss it. Is this a conscious decision to exclude most "snowbirds" from attending, and buying admission tickets for, the air show?

John R. Hill

Port Charlotte

