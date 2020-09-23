Editor:
When people tell me "I can't believe you would vote for a narcissistic jerk." You must be evil, a racist, and not a Christian."
Well hear me loud and clear, I am not voting for a personality, (Please don't get me started on Biden's improper behavior or even Clinton's time on Epstein island).
I am voting for policy.
I am voting for the right to Praise my God, for the second amendment, for capitalism and the American dream, for police and law & order, for the military and the veterans who fought and died for this country, for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored, for secure borders and control over illegal immigration for more jobs and less welfare, for every unborn life, for our flag that is always missing from the Democrat party, for good against evil, and for one nation under God!
For all those reasons and more, I am voting for the future of my country.
That is why I am voting for Donald J. Trump.
The Democrats want socialism, open borders and giving our Social Security, free education, free health care and more to illegal immigrants.
Please know what you're voting for before you vote. Many Democrats are crossing over this year because it is the right choice.
Larry Berkel
Punta Gorda
