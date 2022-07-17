Maybe it’s because I was in Tallahassee when it happened.
At a standing room only hearing on one of his controversial bills, I was there when Joe Gruters had another Sarasota County resident hauled away from the microphone because she spoke in opposition to his bill.
Maybe it’s because of the seditious insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021, and the fact that Joe sent three busloads of people from Sarasota County to attend the rally that fired them up.
Why is he trying to radicalize people?
Why is he undermining people’s faith in our elections?
Joe now heads a nationwide GOP “Election Integrity Commission” that coordinates voter-restriction policies in states across the country.
That’s a major concern. Why try to suppress the vote of the people?
Why doesn’t Joe stand up for voting rights in Florida, instead of helping other states suppress them?
Is Florida becoming a dictatorship?
The August 23rd election for state senator is a universal primary, which means people of all political parties can vote in this election.
The race between Joe Gruters and his opponent will be on the ballot of every voter in the county.
The other guy is an unknown, but perhaps not working as hard as Joe is to suppress the voices of the people in Florida and elsewhere.
Because of major concerns about where Joe and his colleagues are taking this country, I don’t know about you, but in the Senatorial race, I am voting for the other guy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.