Rubio falsely claims the Val Demings supports “defund the police.” Demings’ degree is in criminology. She went to college on loans and grants. Enrolled in federal work-study with campus police and worked four nights a week at McDonald’s.
Her parents were very poor working low paying jobs, but raised her “to work hard, believe in herself and believe in God.” After graduation, she moved back home, worked for 18 months as a social worker and then joined the Orlando Police Academy in 1983. She rose through the rakes from police office to police chief by 2007. She does not support “defund the police.”
She retired from the police force in May 2011. When Florida’s 10th District was redrawn, Demings ran and won. She has served three terms as a moderate in the House of Representatives in Washington. She serves on the intelligence and judiciary committees and has co-sponsored several bills.
She does support some restrictions on high capacity guns and background checks for gun purchasers. Rubio is rated 12 out of the top 20 of politicians supported by the NRA. During his terms in Congress he has been given $3.3 million for his campaigns by the NRA.
Rubio follows the far right agenda, agreeing with anything Trump says.
Please vote for a moderate Democrat who can work with Republicans and Democrats
