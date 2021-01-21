Editor:
In the Saturday edition you referred to Robert Saleh, the new coach of the New York Jets, as the first Muslim coach in the NFL. Since when did the news media begin identifying people by religion? Did the author even know Saleh is Muslim? There are Christian Arabs.
Ron Mathison
Rotonda West
