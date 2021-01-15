Editor:
RE: Sun article about Cape Haze sewers:
We take issue with the need for sewers. There is no evidence that our septic systems are a cause of pollution. Cape Haze is seasonal and being zoned RSF-2 has a low population density. Our population is the lowest when the water table is highest. We average only about .5 persons per acre per year.
As the county adds more sewers, they actually contribute to pollution. The county’s treatment does not remove all the nutrients that are the main contributors to algae growth. This gray water is then either pumped back into the ground or spread over golf courses and lawns for irrigation purposes. It then enters the water table, streams or the gulf and contributes those elements that cause algae build up and red tide.
But if we must have sewers, we want the assurance that the company charged with the installation and management of this $2 million-plus project has the necessary financial strength and experience to install them properly, on a timely basis and without damage to our community.
Such a company should have substance and not be one managed out of a post office box with the owner's personal cell phone as the main point of contact in case of emergency.
Charlotte County Utilities is doing most of the county sewers. They were also identified as the organization to build our sewers in the county septic to sewer study. Why are they not the ones tagged to do our sewers now?
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.