Why is president

above the law?

Editor:

Assistant Attorney General’s Office of Legal Counsel’s Robert G. Dixon, Jr. wrote in 1973, that a sitting president cannot be indicted, as it interferes with his duties. Why does this legal opinion stand as the law of the land, when that opinion makes the president above the law?

John R. Munn

Englewood

