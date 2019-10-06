Why is president
above the law?
Editor:
Assistant Attorney General’s Office of Legal Counsel’s Robert G. Dixon, Jr. wrote in 1973, that a sitting president cannot be indicted, as it interferes with his duties. Why does this legal opinion stand as the law of the land, when that opinion makes the president above the law?
John R. Munn
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.