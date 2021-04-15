Editor:
It makes an individual feel good to be able and stand on a crate and have the freedom and protection of this country to be able and say most anything on your mind, within reason, of course.
I would like to propose that all future contributors of letters to the editor include a direct quote, exact wordage of a bill or law or a factual example of their gripe. All I keep seeing is “this bill is racist,” “this law is making it more difficult for minorities to vote.” If the writers would only take the time to verify and supply supporting evidence of their complaints, I would be the first to applaud them.
Since 1968, I have always had my own water and now I have to show my ID at the recycling center, bank or when flying. It is an honor to show my ID when I vote.
Michael Kopinja
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.