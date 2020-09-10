Editor:

Where is all this hatred coming from? We are so blessed ... blue skies, sunshine, fresh air, clean water, food that grows on trees, with seeds to plant for more food, freedom (so far) to worship God; even a thriving stock market.

We should all be on our knees thanking God for our blessings; not taking a knee to protest this "awful" life!

Hate has never brought about any good!

Jody Aldrich

Venice

