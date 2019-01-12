Editor:
You claim they fly in on their private jets, have drivers, multiple homes (ie., Trump Tower, Mar-A- Largo), domestic help (occasionally undocumented ie., Bedminster) the finest health care, clothing, food, etc.
Aren’t you describing Trump?
If he’s so willing to negotiate for his wall money why isn’t he talking to Mexico? As he said numerous times, he would get the money from them, instead of the U.S. taxpayer.
One final comment, printing these inappropriate comments two days in a row. Shame on you.
Loula Carroll
Englewood
