Editor:

I have just found out that Charlotte County does not have a mandatory recycling ordinance for business or communities. As someone who cares about the environment and its wildlife I think you have failed our community.

It’s sad that by neglecting this you are contributing to the landfill problem and pollution in Florida. When will politicians start caring about the environment and the long term of its safety? All I am seeing is you selling land which also takes habitat away from the wildlife that reside here. People come to Florida to see wildlife, natural habitat and clear water.

Politicians are always talking about what they do for the beautification of Florida but I don’t see anything good happening. Now I have the confirmation that you are doing nothing to help the environment but our taxes are still taken out.

Lu John

Port Charlotte

