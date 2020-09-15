Editor:
Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Please explain why this is not a headline or given major coverage in your newspaper! Why it was barely displayed when it was agreed to, a few weeks back. Truly a historic event, but the Herald is mute on the subject. Please explain?
John Falcone
Punta Gorda
