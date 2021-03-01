Editor:
I don't know why we haven't heard anything from the CDC in regards to the flu. Is it because they do not want to subtract the number of deaths from the Covid numbers or are there any deaths from the flu?.
Is it because it doesn't exist because they have decided that it doesn't .
As a child I remember the croup and we called it the creeping crud, which we thought would creep up on you. Then there was, little Jimmy can't come out today because he has the crud and but still has the bugs.
Perhaps the prediction for next year will be: No flu, no Covid, but watch out for the C/CC.
I am sure that the CDC will be out front on this and give us a transparent report on all that affects us.
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
