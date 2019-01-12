Editor:
Whatever happened to the tea party protesting the debt, among other things? I guess it doesn't matter when you vote in a one-party system like China.
We Americans get the government and president we deserve.
Regarding the anti-choice folks, perhaps more effort should be put into intellectually convincing women to not choose abortion as opposed to making it illegal and thereby a dangerous "choice."
Lastly, I wonder how long the "shutdown" would last if the people who support it went without pay.
John Palkovic
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.