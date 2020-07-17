Editor:
Concerning Dana Milbank's column titled "Could American's pandemic response be any more medieval?"
He states without face masks we won't defeat the virus. Then he says Dr. Fauci told senators Tuesday, bemoaning "a lack of trust in the government. We're in the middle of a catastrophe outbreak and we really do need to be guided by scientific principles."
Then he goes on saying Gov. DeSantis blames street protests (even though New York, Washington, and Minneapolis experienced no such surge in cases). My question has always been, why hasn't the pandemic spiked among these people? Why didn't Dr. Fauci warn the protesters they were in danger? Where were the scientific principles then?
Bob Nagg
Punta Gorda
