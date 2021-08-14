A letter writer on Aug 7th, writing about climate change activism states, “It’s religious political ideology masquerading as science.”
I doubt he was referring to his own letter.
He also states that the climate changes we are now experiencing are due to the Milankovitch cycle – a cycle of planetary climate variation which has a periodicity measured in thousands of years. Clearly, he’s missed the point. The current changes are happening over tens of years. If he’d researched this, he would find the NASA website gives an unambiguous scientific explanation of the Milankovitch cycle and why the current climate change is not due to it.
He further writes that more CO2 would be beneficial “by greening the planet.” That’s hard to justify. While CO2 can make plants greener it may not be beneficial. It’s a little like ignoring all the other consequences and saying that people like donuts, donuts make people bigger, therefore donuts are good for people.
He also promotes the conspiracy theory we’ve heard before that “billions would be lost in funding if the truth came out that climate change is natural.”
The sad fact is that we are to blame for the current climate change. The sooner we, and our elected representatives, own up to this responsibility and take action, the better it will be for all of us.
