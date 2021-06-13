Editor:
The June 6th Daily Sun had another article about the refurbishment of the main runway at the airport. The article stated, "While the main runway is down Allegiant will use the alternative runway, which will bring flights in at different angles. Airport officials have said they will announce those new flight patterns at the time."
Seems they have something to hide by not announcing the new patterns now. Will the new patterns be revealed only when an Airbus goes screaming over downtown Punta Gorda on final approach? The airport should be transparent and announce the new flight patterns now so those impacted will have advance knowledge and time to react.
Rick Sarkisian
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.