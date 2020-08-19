Editor:

Someone at the Sun chose to apologize to readers for an editorial letter. Considering the fact that letter writers still enjoy freedom of speech, it was not only inappropriate but also unwarranted. It is certainly not your job to apologize for the opinion of anyone else. We all have the right to be wrong.

However, recently you chose to put an offensive and misleading cartoon regarding Dr. Fauci in the paper, resulting in letters from your readers. Now would be the appropriate time for you to explain your actions and apologize to your readers!

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

