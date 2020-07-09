Editor:
A letter writer believes Gilchrist Park should be renamed to honor the Calusa Indians and that the beautiful statute of Ponce de Leon be removed as well as history.
A better solution would be to retain the name Gilchrist, don’t destroy a beautiful statute that my late husband Roger Enger and the Conquistators had built with 100% donations from the community. The purpose was to pay tribute to the Spanish heritage in this area.
Folks who deem it necessary to pay tribute to the Calusa Indians then pull out the wallets and do like the Conquistators work and have your own beautiful statute and put it also in Gilchrist Park. Problem solved. History remains with the park name of Gilchrist, Spanish heritage is not destroyed, and we would now have added another part of history.
If you insist on having a park named after the Calusa Indians then rename Punta Gorda Nature Park to the Calusa Nature Park located on Aqui Esta.
Ramona Enger
Punta Gorda
