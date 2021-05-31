Editor:
Our governor recently signed a bill making it more difficult for people of color to vote. The Daily Sun covered that on their front page with a photograph of DeSantis, with his arms spread, surrounded only by white lawmakers. Also on the front page was a photograph of an African-American pastor partaking in a Day of Prayer. Related?
The other day, a restaurant owner said his workers make between $1,500-$2,000 per week for a 4-5-day work week but he can’t get the help he needs. Why would someone sitting at home collecting near-poverty levels of $575/week not be jumping at the opportunity to make 3-4 times that? Some business owners claim they are lazy. If so, why do business owners want lazy people working for them? Is there something missing here?
DeSantis wants to fine social media companies for their unfair treatment of conservatives. Will he also fine similar companies for their unfair treatment of liberals? What about independents being treated unfairly? He is governor for all of Florida, isn’t he?
Republicans spent four years and millions of dollars investigating the Benghazi attack on our embassy, where four people died. Why are they reluctant to investigate the attack on the Capitol where five people died, an attempt was made to interfere with Congress, the Capitol building was vandalized, the Capitol police were violently attacked, and the safety of our elected officials and Capitol workers was threatened? Didn’t Republicans see the pictures and videos of them fleeing for their lives?
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.