This if for Gov. Ron:

We had a special session and got lots done.

But the war on COVID doesn't seem to be won.

You made it illegal to ask if people have had the vaccine.

Asking if someone is going to infect others is just plain mean.

No longer can any city, county or school masks mandate. Whether people live or die must just be left up to fate.

You say we should rely on our own natural immunity. Since this is a brand new disease how well that works, we'll just have to see

It's time for another special sessions to pass just one more law. We'll settle this whole thing once and for all. You'll declare that COVID isn't and never was real.

To your rich doners that certainly will appeal.

Just think what that will do for you in the presidential race.

Why, Trump will be afraid to show his face.

Charles Goodman

North Port

