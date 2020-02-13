Editor
Thank you for your perceptive editorial on Black History Month.
I agree with your premise that in a logical, sensible world there would be no need for such a month. But in the real world, in an age when many whites learn about black people from Fox News and similar sources, black history is often neglected, hidden, or misrepresented.
After leading his team to victory in a playoff game, Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson said, “Somebody had to be great, why not me?” I’m not that great, but why not step up to spread the word about history as it was instead of as it has been selectively interpreted and applied?
Last year I started a month-long discussion group on black history and culture that has morphed into an ongoing weekly session. For Black History Month 2020 I’ll be giving 12 talks in five different venues on elements of our shared past.
I thank the many thoughtful people of the community who have attended the sessions or who may consider doing so. We’re a pluralistic, multicultural society; that is our strength as Americans whether we like it or not. I’m no public speaker but I am a concerned citizen and a student of history, so why not me? And why not you, too?
James Abraham
Port Charlotte
