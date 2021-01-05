Editor:
Breaking news flash. There's a new strain of Covid found in Africa, UK and Colorado USA. Sounds very similar to different strains of the flu after receiving an inoculation, finding it was a miscalculation and still getting the flu.
The purpose of this article is as follows. If the CDC / FDA figures that these two brand new Covid vaccines are safe enough to inject into our bodies then why not give us citizens and doctors the right to experiment with pills of medication found to eliminate Covid at early stages at home vs. late stages at hospitals. There's been the plea of many doctors and scientists throughout the world on YouTube ever since March, begging the CDC to recognize that they have personally cured thousands of patients, with the use of pill form medicine during early stage, at home. Yes cured with medications of Hydroxychoroqiune, Ivermectin. Even Levaquin lung medication probably would have worked, although the CDC eliminated the use of this drug in 2017.
I have never once, heard anything about alternative drugs advertised. To this day the CDC claims there's no medication for Covid. They say there's too much money to be made with vaccines. At the expense of human life. Fauci says herd immunity may require 90% to get Covid vaccine. Herd of animal comes to mind at this stage of the game.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
